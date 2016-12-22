Lajos MillerBaritone. Born 23 January 1940
Lajos Miller
1940-01-23
Lajos Miller Tracks
War and peace Op 91 - The wine is poured
Sergei Prokofiev
War and peace Op 91 - The wine is poured
War and peace Op 91 - The wine is poured
Performer
Last played on
Boris Godunov - Prolgue
Modest Mussorgsky
Boris Godunov - Prolgue
Boris Godunov - Prolgue
Orchestra
Last played on
