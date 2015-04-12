Giuliano Palma and the Bluebeaters are a rising cover band in Italy and perform a mix of reggae, ska and rocksteady. Formed in 1994, the Bluebeaters comprises musicians of the Italian groups Casino Royale (Giuliano Palma, Ferdinando Masi, Patrick Benifei), of Africa Unite (Bunna, Paolo Parpaglione, Cato Senatore) and of the Fratelli di Soledad (Zorro).

At the end of 2012 singer Giuliano Palma left the band to pursue his solo career. On September 2013 original band members (with Pat Cosmo on vocals) reunited as The Bluebeaters for a concert in Turin, Italy. Next December they did the first tour in years, ReTOURn, celebrating the band's comeback.

On June 2014 The Bluebeaters released their comeback single "Toxic/Catch That Teardrop" on Record Kicks. A tour celebrating their 20th anniversary followed, with the band appearing in Italy as well as in European festivals.

A new album called "Everybody Knows" is scheduled for 13 April 2015, anticipated by the first single "Roll With It" on 9 March.