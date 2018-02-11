James Paul Marsden (born September 18, 1973) is an American actor, singer and former Versace model. Marsden began his acting career guest-starring in television shows Saved by the Bell: The New Class, Touched by an Angel, and Party of Five. He gained prominence with his portrayal of Scott Summers/Cyclops in the X-Men film series and starred in 2006's Superman Returns. Since 2016, Marsden has starred as gunslinger Teddy Flood, a sentient android, in the HBO science fiction-western thriller series Westworld, as part of the main ensemble.

Following his breakthrough in comic book films, Marsden went on to star in various genre films including 2007's Hairspray which was a critical and commercial success and won many awards for its ensemble cast. As Corny Collins, he sang two songs for the film's soundtrack which has been certified Platinum by the RIAA. He has had starring roles in family-friendly films such as Enchanted and Hop and leading man roles in 27 Dresses and The Best of Me. He had a supporting role in the famed romantic drama film The Notebook.