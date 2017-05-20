Ernest GoldBorn 13 July 1921. Died 17 March 1999
Ernest Gold
Ernest Gold Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernst Sigmund Goldner (July 13, 1921 – March 17, 1999), known professionally as Ernest Gold, was an Austrian-born American composer. He is most noted for his work on the film Exodus produced in 1960.
Exodus (Main Theme)
Exodus (Main Theme)
On The Beach (1959) - Main Theme/The Desolate City
On The Beach (1959) - Main Theme/The Desolate City
Inherit the Wind (1960) - Main Title
Inherit the Wind (1960) - Main Title
Inherit the Wind (1960) - Opening Titles, Gimme Dat Ole Time Religion
Inherit the Wind (1960) - Opening Titles, Gimme Dat Ole Time Religion
Inherit the Wind (1960) - Main Theme
Inherit the Wind (1960) - Main Theme
Judgement at Nuremberg (1961) - Overture
Judgement at Nuremberg (1961) - Overture
Exodus (1960) - Main Title
Exodus (1960) - Main Title
Inherit the Wind (1960) - Theme
Inherit the Wind (1960) - Theme
It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World - Main Title (feat. MGM Studio Orchestra)
It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World - Main Title (feat. MGM Studio Orchestra)
Exodus
Exodus
