The Roches Biography (Wikipedia)
The Roches (Maggie, Terre, and Suzzy Roche) were a vocal group of three songwriting Irish-American sisters from Park Ridge, New Jersey, known for their "unusual" and "rich" harmonies, quirky lyrics, and casually comedic stage performances.
The Roches were active as performers and recording artists from the mid-1970s through 2017, at various times performing as a trio and in pairs.
The Roches Tracks
Good King Wenceslas
Good King Wenceslas
Hammond Song
Hammond Song
We
We
The First Nowell
The First Nowell
My Winter Coat
My Winter Coat
O Little Town Of Bethlehem
O Little Town Of Bethlehem
The Naughty Lady of Shady Lane
The Naughty Lady of Shady Lane
Mr. Sellack
Mr. Sellack
On The Road To Fairfax County
On The Road To Fairfax County
The Married Men
The Married Men
Face Down At Folk City
Face Down At Folk City
The Hallelujah Chorus
The Hallelujah Chorus
Quitting Time
Quitting Time
Acadian Driftwood
Acadian Driftwood
The Holly And The Ivy
The Holly And The Ivy
The Train
The Train
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Away in a manger
Away in a manger
Star Of Wonder
Star Of Wonder
You
You
Runs In The Family
Runs In The Family
Damned Old Dog
Damned Old Dog
Keep On Doing What You Do/Jerks On The Loose
