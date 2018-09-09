Walter Thomas Huston (né Houghston; April 5, 1883 – April 7, 1950) was a Canadian actor and singer. Huston won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, directed by his son John Huston. He is the patriarch of the four generations of the Huston acting family, including his son John, Anjelica Huston, Danny Huston, Allegra Huston and Jack Huston. The Huston family has three generations of Academy Award winners: Walter, his son John and John's daughter Anjelica.