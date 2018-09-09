Walter HustonBorn 5 April 1883. Died 7 April 1950
Walter Huston
Walter Huston Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Thomas Huston (né Houghston; April 5, 1883 – April 7, 1950) was a Canadian actor and singer. Huston won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, directed by his son John Huston. He is the patriarch of the four generations of the Huston acting family, including his son John, Anjelica Huston, Danny Huston, Allegra Huston and Jack Huston. The Huston family has three generations of Academy Award winners: Walter, his son John and John's daughter Anjelica.
Walter Huston Tracks
September Song
Walter Huston
September Song
September Song
Knickerbocker Holiday: September Song
Kurt Weill
Knickerbocker Holiday: September Song
Knickerbocker Holiday: September Song
September Song (Knickerbocker Holiday)
Walter Huston
September Song (Knickerbocker Holiday)
September Song - Knickerbocker Holiday
Kurt Weill
September Song - Knickerbocker Holiday
September Song - Knickerbocker Holiday
Knickerbocker Holiday
Walter Huston
Knickerbocker Holiday
Knickerbocker Holiday
Lost In The Stars
Walter Huston
Lost In The Stars
Lost In The Stars
