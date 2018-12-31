City of London SinfoniaChamber orchestra. Formed 1971
City of London Sinfonia Biography (Wikipedia)
City of London Sinfonia (CLS) is an English chamber orchestra based in London. CLS performs regularly across the city of London in venues from East London clubs to traditional Central London concert halls. CLS is Orchestra-in-Residence at the critically acclaimed Opera Holland Park (since 2004) and holds a residency at St Paul's Cathedral. The Orchestra has developed close links with joint venture partners in Mexico and Japan, having toured to Mexico in May 2015 and to Japan in March 2017. It is a registered charity under English law.
CLS performs chamber orchestra and ensemble repertoire from the Baroque period to the present day, and has held a particular reputation for its programming focus on the human voice. Following its 'CLoSer' concert series (2011-2017), City of London Sinfonia now holds a reputation for its 'seriously informal' style of performance, breaking down the barriers of classical concerts through its innovative programming, informal seating and relaxed concert atmosphere.
City of London Sinfonia Tracks
Sort by
Concertino in E flat major, Op 26
Romance
Angels' Carol
We wish you a Merry Christmas
Icicles (When icicles hang)
LITTLE SUITE FOR ORCHESTRA NO 3 - "A MANX SUITE"
Clarinet Concerto No 1 in F minor, Op 73 (3rd mvt)
Star Carol
Ode to Death, Op 38
O be joyful in the Lord
Ode to Death
Brother James's Air
Blow, blow, thou winter wind
Molly on the shore
Hana wa saku
Morning Song
Sospiri, Op.70
Clarinet Concerto No 2 in E flat, Op 74 (1st mvt)
Symphony in C major (4th mvt)
In Paradisum (Requiem)
Clarinet Concerto No 2 in E flat, Op 74
The Death of Nicholas (Saint Nicholas)
Barbirolli's 4th movement from Oboe Concerto in C minor
Serenade for Strings in E minor, Op 20
Poulenc: Concert champêtre, FP 49: II. Andante (Mouvement de Sicilienne)
Lauda per la Natività del Signore
Serenade for Strings
Look At The World
Rigaudon (Le tombeau de Couperin)
Romance for strings, Op 11
Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis
Peter Grimes, Act 1 (The Truth, The Pity...)
Little suite for orchestra No 2 (Overture)
A Downland Suite
Concert Rondo in E flat major, K 371
Divertimento in D major, K 136 (1st mvt)
Mock Morris
Serenade for Strings, Op 20
Concertino for flute and orchestra, Op 107
Oboe Concerto in D major (3rd mvt)
A Downland Suite arr Bush (Minuet; Rondo)
All Things Bright And Beautiful
Concerto for Piano, Trumpet and String Orchestra Op 35 - Last mvt
Der Gartner Op.17 No.3
Clarinet Concerto No 2 in E flat major, Op 74 (3rd mvt)
A Midsummer Night's Dream: Welcome Wanderer!... I Know A Bank
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 48: A Patchwork Passion
Proms 2011: Prom 50: Britten, Colin Matthews & Mozart
Proms 2008: Prom 43
Proms 2006: Prom 45
Proms 2003: Prom 08
City of London Sinfonia Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Purcell: My Heart is Inditing
-
Henry Purcell
-
Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D major (4th mvt - excerpt) (2017)
-
The intoxication of a single kiss expressed in music by Purcell
-
Iestyn Davies charms the In Tune audience with Purcell, live at London's Southbank Centre
-
Ceruleo perform Purcell's O Dive Custos Auriacae Domus
-
Glorious Purcell from Phantasm, performed live in the studio
-
Purcell: Music for Queen Mary's Funeral and Funeral Sentences
-
Composer of the Week: Purcell's theatrical works
-
Purcell: Hail! Bright Cecilia