City of London Sinfonia (CLS) is an English chamber orchestra based in London. CLS performs regularly across the city of London in venues from East London clubs to traditional Central London concert halls. CLS is Orchestra-in-Residence at the critically acclaimed Opera Holland Park (since 2004) and holds a residency at St Paul's Cathedral. The Orchestra has developed close links with joint venture partners in Mexico and Japan, having toured to Mexico in May 2015 and to Japan in March 2017. It is a registered charity under English law.

CLS performs chamber orchestra and ensemble repertoire from the Baroque period to the present day, and has held a particular reputation for its programming focus on the human voice. Following its 'CLoSer' concert series (2011-2017), City of London Sinfonia now holds a reputation for its 'seriously informal' style of performance, breaking down the barriers of classical concerts through its innovative programming, informal seating and relaxed concert atmosphere.