Yevgeny Kutik Biography
Yevgeny Kutik (born 1985) is a Russian-American concert violinist whose career debuted in 2003 with an appearance with the Boston Pops and Maestro Keith Lockhart, an honor awarded to him as the 1st prize recipient of the Boston Symphony Orchestra Young Artists Competition Since then, Kutik has appeared worldwide playing solo recitals and concertos with orchestras. He has also won numerous awards including the 2006 Salon de Virtuosi Grant, and the Tanglewood Music Center Jules Reiner Violin Prize. In addition to being a concert violinist, Kutik is also a keynote speaker/representative for the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) Speakers Bureau.
Yevgeny Kutik Tracks
Litania
Andreia Pinto Correia
Litania
Litania
Cadenza for the Once Young
Gity Razaz
Cadenza for the Once Young
Cadenza for the Once Young
Allegro con brio from Sonata No. 2 op. 94a in D Major
Sergei Prokofiev
Allegro con brio from Sonata No. 2 op. 94a in D Major
Allegro con brio from Sonata No. 2 op. 94a in D Major
Performer
Performer
Tzigane
Maurice Ravel
Tzigane
Tzigane
