Pauline MurrayBorn 8 March 1958
Pauline Murray Biography (Wikipedia)
Pauline Murray (born 8 March 1958) is best known as the lead singer of the punk rock band Penetration, originally formed in 1976.
Dream Sequence (Radio 1 Session, 19 Mar 1980)
When Will We Learn (Radio 1 Session, 19 Mar 1980)
Sympathy (Radio 1 Session, 19 Mar 1980)
When Will We Learn (John Peel Session 19.03.19800
Shoot (John Peel Session 19.03.1980)
Dream Sequence (John Peel Session 19.03.1980)
