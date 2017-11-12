Stuart MacRaeBorn 12 August 1976
Stuart MacRae
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976-08-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4ed8ffcd-b9f3-454d-8736-aa440a714f8d
Stuart MacRae Biography (Wikipedia)
Stuart MacRae (born 12 August 1976) is a Scottish composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stuart MacRae Tracks
Sort by
The Life of this World
Stuart MacRae
The Life of this World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Life of this World
Performer
Last played on
Stirling Choruses
Stuart MacRae
Stirling Choruses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
Stirling Choruses
The Devil Inside - Part 2
Stuart MacRae
The Devil Inside - Part 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Devil Inside - Part 2
Singer
Ensemble
Last played on
Unity
Stuart MacRae
Unity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db6z8.jpglink
Unity
Last played on
Violin Concerto, 1st mvt
Stuart MacRae
Violin Concerto, 1st mvt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033f4dh.jpglink
Violin Concerto, 1st mvt
Last played on
Back to artist