CKY is an American rock band from West Chester, Pennsylvania. Formed in 1998 by lead vocalist and guitarist Deron Miller, guitarist and backing vocalist Chad I Ginsburg, and drummer Jess Margera, the group currently features Ginsburg, Margera and bassist Matt Deis. Originally known by the full name Camp Kill Yourself, and later briefly credited as simply Camp, CKY found initial recognition through its musical contributions to the CKY video series and the TV series Jackass, both of which featured Margera's brother Bam. The band self-released its debut album Volume 1 in 1999, featuring a number of songs from the CKY videos.

After signing with The Island Def Jam Music Group, CKY released Infiltrate•Destroy•Rebuild in 2002, which gave the band its first experience of US chart success when it entered the Billboard 200 at number 99. In 2005 the album An Answer Can Be Found followed, which saw the band's success increase with a US top 40 peak. After leaving Island/Def Jam, CKY signed with Roadrunner Records and released its fourth album Carver City in 2009, the first to feature full-time bassist Deis. Miller left the band in 2011, after which Ginsburg, Margera and Deis recorded their first album as a trio, The Phoenix, which was released in June 2017.