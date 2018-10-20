Kevin John Edusei (born 5 August 1976, Bielefeld) is a German conductor.

Edusei is of mixed Ghanaian and German ancestry, with a Ghanaian physician father, and a German historian, theologian, and pastor mother. His material grandmother, Antonie Wingels, was an opera singer with the Theater Bielefeld. He learned piano as a youth, and subsequently changed his musical study interests to percussion. At age 14, he became a percussionist with the youth orchestra in Ostwestfalen-Lippe. He studied percussion, sound engineering, and conducting at the Berlin University of the Arts. He continued his formal academic music studies at the Royal Conservatory of The Hague, where his teachers included Jac van Steen and Ed Spanjaard.

In the USA, Edusei held a 3-month conducting scholarship at the 2004 Aspen Music Festival, where David Zinman served as a mentor. He was one of three participants in the 2007 Lucerne Festival Academy conducting class, under the guidance of Pierre Boulez and Péter Eötvös. He was a first-prize recipient in the 2008 Dimitri Mitropoulos Conducting Competition. His other conducting mentors have included Marc Albrecht, Kurt Masur, and Sylvain Cambreling.