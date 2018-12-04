Claude Desurmont
Claude Desurmont
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4ed00639-f9fc-4c75-8d9d-60a37c0449d4
Claude Desurmont Tracks
Sort by
Liturgie de cristal; Vocalise; Abîme des oiseaux (Quartet for the End of Time)
Olivier Messiaen
Liturgie de cristal; Vocalise; Abîme des oiseaux (Quartet for the End of Time)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqklf.jpglink
Liturgie de cristal; Vocalise; Abîme des oiseaux (Quartet for the End of Time)
Last played on
Back to artist