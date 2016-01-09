Marcello GiombiniBorn 8 July 1928. Died 12 December 2003
Marcello Giombini Biography (Wikipedia)
Marcello Giombini (24 July 1928 in Rome, Italy – 12 December 2003 in Assisi, Italy) was an Italian composer, well-known for scoring many spaghetti westerns, Italian horror and giallo movies, and 1960s peplum films. He is best remembered for his score to the original Sabata (1969), which starred Lee Van Cleef.
His son Pierluigi Giombini is also an accomplished musician and composer.
