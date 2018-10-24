KakkmaddafakkaNorwegian rock band. Formed 2004
Kakkmaddafakka
2004
Kakkmaddafakka Biography (Wikipedia)
Kakkmaddafakka is a Norwegian indie rock band formed and based in Bergen. They are known for their high energy live performances and their pioneering use of social media[citation needed].
