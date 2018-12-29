Miranda LambertBorn 10 November 1983
Miranda Lambert Biography (Wikipedia)
Miranda Leigh Lambert (born November 10, 1983) is an American singer and songwriter. In 2003, she finished in third place of the television program Nashville Star, a singing competition which aired on the USA Network. Outside her solo career, she is a member of the Pistol Annies alongside Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley. Lambert has been honored by the Grammy Awards, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and the Country Music Association Awards.
Lambert's debut album Kerosene (2005) was certified Platinum in the United States and produced the singles "Me and Charlie Talking", "Bring Me Down", "Kerosene", and "New Strings". All four singles reached the top 40 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs. Her second album, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, was released in early 2007. Three of its singles ("Famous in a Small Town", "Gunpowder & Lead", and "More Like Her") peaked within the top 20 on the country songs chart, with "Gunpowder & Lead" becoming her first top 10 entry in July 2008. Her third album, Revolution, was released in September 2009. Two of its songs – "The House That Built Me" and "Heart Like Mine" – topped the Hot Country Songs chart.[citation needed]
Miranda Lambert Tracks
Sort by
Storms Never Last (Live)
Jingle Bell Rock (feat. Miranda Lambert)
The House That Built Me
Dumb Blonde
Drowns the Whiskey
Girls
The House That Built Me
Tin Man
Pushin' Time
Hard Staying Sober
Smoking Jacket
All Kinds of Kinds
Famous in a Small Town
We Should Be Friends
Automatic
Vice
Coal Miner's Daughter
Another Sunday in the South
My Father's Gun
She Was No Good for Me (feat. Miranda Lambert)
Dear Diamond
Keeper Of The Flame
Dry Town
Bathroom Sink
Look at Miss Ohio
Keeper Of The Flame (Radio Edit)
You Wouldn't Know Me
