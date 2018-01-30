Haydn BendallProducer and engineer. Born 13 April 1951
Haydn Bendall
1951-04-13
Haydn Bendall Biography (Wikipedia)
Haydn Bendall (born 13 April 1951, Essex, England) is an English record producer, engineer and mixer. He was Chief Engineer at Abbey Road Studios for ten years and was awarded the Audio Pro Industry Excellence Award for Best Studio Engineer in 2009.
Haydn Bendall Tracks
