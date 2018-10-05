JokerGrime/dubstep producer
Joker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br3ym.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4ec9883f-f359-4b41-bcf9-4d92e97f2f20
Joker Biography (Wikipedia)
Liam McLean (born 30 January 1989), better known by his stage name Joker, is a British record producer who creates music in genres such as dubstep and grime and was known for creating the subgenre "purple sound". He was named "2009 king of bass music" by XLR8R Magazine and was featured in the September 2009 issue of The Wire magazine. He has contributed to two releases produced by the London-based record company Hyperdub. He also runs his own label known as Kapsize Recordings. His debut album The Vision was released on October 31, 2011 through independent label 4AD. His sophomore LP The Mainframe was released on February 16, 2015 through his own Kapsize imprint.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joker Tracks
Sort by
Marching Orders
Joker
Marching Orders
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3ym.jpglink
Marching Orders
Last played on
Polka Dot
Joker
Polka Dot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3ym.jpglink
Polka Dot
Last played on
Solid State
Joker
Solid State
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3ym.jpglink
Solid State
Last played on
Snake Eater
Joker
Snake Eater
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3ym.jpglink
Snake Eater
Last played on
Mad Night
Joker
Mad Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3ym.jpglink
Mad Night
Last played on
Gully Brook Lane
Joker
Gully Brook Lane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3ym.jpglink
Gully Brook Lane
Last played on
Untitled
Joker
Untitled
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3ym.jpglink
Untitled
Last played on
The Vision (feat. Jessie Ware)
Joker
The Vision (feat. Jessie Ware)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3ym.jpglink
The Vision (feat. Jessie Ware)
The Vision (feat. Jessie Ware)
Joker
The Vision (feat. Jessie Ware)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwg39.jpglink
The Vision (feat. Jessie Ware)
TRON! (VIP)
Joker
TRON! (VIP)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3ym.jpglink
TRON! (VIP)
Tron
Joker
Tron
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv4bb.jpglink
Tron
Performer
Purple City
Joker
Purple City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3ym.jpglink
Purple City
Last played on
3K Lane
Joker
3K Lane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3ym.jpglink
3K Lane
Last played on
Mad Night (rough)
Joker
Mad Night (rough)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3ym.jpglink
Mad Night (rough)
Last played on
Midnight (Bassnectar Remix)
Joker
Midnight (Bassnectar Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3ym.jpglink
Midnight (Bassnectar Remix)
Last played on
Tron (Sh?m Remix)
Joker
Tron (Sh?m Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tron (Sh?m Remix)
Performer
Last played on
Planet D
Joker
Planet D
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3ym.jpglink
Planet D
Last played on
A1 3K Lane
Jakes
A1 3K Lane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y4tbb.jpglink
A1 3K Lane
Last played on
Stuck In The System (Asa & Sorrow Remix)
Joker
Stuck In The System (Asa & Sorrow Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3ym.jpglink
Stuck In The System (Asa & Sorrow Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Joker
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egdg9r
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2012-04-12T07:12:14
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013tctj.jpg
12
Apr
2012
Live Lounge: Joker
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Joker Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist