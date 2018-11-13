Orchester Wiener Akademie was founded in 1985 by the organist and director Martin Haselböck. This association is internationally known because of its vast repertoire, including pieces from the Baroque until the end of Romanticism.

The orchestra has been recognized because of its work in the exploration of classical and romantic repertoires, as well as techniques and styles of those times. The Wiener Akademie interprets the works of famous composers in their original styles and sounds, using the instruments on which the works were supposed to have been originally played.