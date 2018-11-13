Wiener AkademieFormed 1985
Wiener Akademie
1985
Wiener Akademie Biography (Wikipedia)
Orchester Wiener Akademie was founded in 1985 by the organist and director Martin Haselböck. This association is internationally known because of its vast repertoire, including pieces from the Baroque until the end of Romanticism.
The orchestra has been recognized because of its work in the exploration of classical and romantic repertoires, as well as techniques and styles of those times. The Wiener Akademie interprets the works of famous composers in their original styles and sounds, using the instruments on which the works were supposed to have been originally played.
Wiener Akademie Tracks
Reitermarsch, from 4 Marches by Franz Schubert, S.363
Franz Liszt
Last played on
Symphony No.8 in F Op.93: i. Allegro vivace
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Konzert Für Cembalo Und Streichorchester, Op. 14: I. Allegro Vivace
Hugo Distler
Cantata BWV 10, 'Meine Seele erhebt den Herren'
Johann Sebastian Bach
Last played on
