Bobby Shmurda
Bobby Shmurda Biography (Wikipedia)
Ackquille Jean Pollard (born August 4, 1994), known professionally as Bobby Shmurda, is an American rapper and songwriter from Brooklyn, New York. Pollard signed a deal with Epic Records after his track "Hot Nigga" peaked at number 6 on the US Billboard Hot 100.
On December 17, 2014, New York City Police arrested Pollard, and he was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, weapons possession and reckless endangerment. In 2016, he pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to prison for seven years, which was reduced to five due to credit for the two years served awaiting trial counting towards the sentence.
Bobby Shmurda Tracks
STOOPID (feat. Bobby Shmurda)
Hot Boy
Time Ticking (feat. Dave East, Bobby Shmurda & Rowdy Rebel)
Hot N**** (Riddim Commission Remix)
All About The Benjamins vs Hot Boy
Hot Boy (remix)
She All About The Shmoney (feat. Bobby Shmurda & Too $hort)
Hot Boy (Remix) (feat. French Montana, Ace Hood & Juicy J)
Reggae (Remix) (feat. Popcaan, Jah X, Junior Reid & Mavado)
All About Her Shmoney
Shawty Gimme Neck (feat. Bobby Shmurda)
