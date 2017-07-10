Tarkan Tevetoğlu (born 17 October 1972) is a Turkish singer-songwriter. Since the early 1990s, with the success sales of his albums, he has been a prominent figure of the Turkish pop music, being known in both Turkey and Europe.

Tarkan was born and raised in Alzey, Rhineland-Palatinate. In 1986, he moved to Turkey together with his family. Tarkan who had been interested in music since his childhood, went to high school at Karamürsel and took music lessons. In the following years, he met the owner of İstanbul Plak, Mehmet Söğütoğlu, and signed a contract to release his own album.

Tarkan his first album Yine Sensiz in late 1992 with "Kıl Oldum" being chosen as its lead single. His second and third album Aacayipsin and Ölürüm Sana were released in 1994 and 1994 respectively. The "Şımarık" from Ölürüm Sana became popular in a number of countries. In 1998, he signed a new contract with Universal Music Group. In 1999, his compilation album Tarkan, received platinum and gold certificates in several countries. In 2001, he made music videos for the songs "Kuzu Kuzu, "Hüp" and "Verme" from his fourth studio album Karma. Two years later the album Dudu performed well on the sales charts, and in 2006 with the release of his first English album Come Closer he became known in Europe. "Bounce" and "Start the Fire" were the lead singles of this album. The lyrics of the songs included in the album Metamorfoz were praised by the Turkish Language Association. In 2010, his seventh studio album Adımı Kalbine Yaz became the best-selling album of the year in Turkey. In 2016, his new album Ahde Vefa was released which has a Classical Turkish theme.