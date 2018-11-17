Anton KuertiClassical pianist, composer, conductor. Born 21 July 1928
Anton Kuerti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1928-07-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4ec16955-202c-426c-80cd-d393245f3e80
Anton Kuerti Biography (Wikipedia)
Anton Emil Kuerti, OC (born July 21, 1938) is an Austrian-born Canadian pianist, music teacher, composer, and conductor. He has developed international recognition as a solo pianist, particularly focusing on the works of Beethoven.
Anton Kuerti Tracks
Fantasia for piano, chorus and orchestra in C minor (Op.80)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Fantasia for piano, chorus and orchestra in C minor (Op.80)
Fantasia for piano, chorus and orchestra in C minor (Op.80)
Quintet in E flat major for piano, oboe, clarinet, horn and bassoon (K.452)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quintet in E flat major for piano, oboe, clarinet, horn and bassoon (K.452)
Quintet in E flat major for piano, oboe, clarinet, horn and bassoon (K.452)
Piano Sonata in A, D959
Franz Schubert
Piano Sonata in A, D959
Piano Sonata in A, D959
Sonata No. 14, Op. 27 No. 2 'Moonlight'
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonata No. 14, Op. 27 No. 2 'Moonlight'
Sonata No. 14, Op. 27 No. 2 'Moonlight'
