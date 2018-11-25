Michelle TumesBorn 1971
Michelle Tumes
1971
Michelle Louise Tumes (born 1971) is an Australian contemporary Christian musician from Adelaide. In 1993, she moved to the United States and has released five studio albums, Listen (1998), Center of My Universe (2000), Dream (2001), Michelle Tumes (2006) and Christmas Is Here (2007).
