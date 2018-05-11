Geoffrey BushBorn 23 March 1920. Died 24 February 1998
Geoffrey Bush
1920-03-23
Geoffrey Bush Biography (Wikipedia)
Geoffrey Bush (23 March 1920 – 24 February 1998) was a British composer, organist and scholar of 20th century English music.
Geoffrey Bush Tracks
A Downland Suite arr Bush (Minuet; Rondo)
John Ireland
A Downland Suite
John Ireland
Love for Such a Cherry Lip
Geoffrey Bush
Archy at the Zoo
Geoffrey Bush
It was a lover and his lass
Geoffrey Bush
A Downland Suite: IV; Rondo
John Ireland
A Downland Suite (Minuet)
John Ireland
Natus est Immanuel (feat. Nicholas Ward & Northern Chamber Orchestra)
Geoffrey Bush
Consort Music
English Northern Sinfonia, Geoffrey Bush & David Lloyd-Jones
