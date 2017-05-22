Berliner SymphonikerKnown as Symphonisches Orchester Berlin since 1967, renamed Berliner Symphoniker in 1990. Formed 1 September 1967
Berliner Symphoniker (Berlin Symphony Orchestra) is a Symphony orchestra in Berlin, Germany. The orchestra began its performing activity on 1 September 1967 as Symphonisches Orchester Berlin. In 1990 it was renamed Berliner Symphoniker. Its chief conductor since 1997 has been Lior Shambadal.
The orchestra is not to be confused with the earlier Berliner Symphoniker of East Berlin, which was founded in 1950 and discontinued in the 1980s, or the Berliner Sinfonie-Orchester, also in former East-Berlin, which in 2006 was renamed the Konzerthausorchester Berlin.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
