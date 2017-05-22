Berliner Symphoniker (Berlin Symphony Orchestra) is a Symphony orchestra in Berlin, Germany. The orchestra began its performing activity on 1 September 1967 as Symphonisches Orchester Berlin. In 1990 it was renamed Berliner Symphoniker. Its chief conductor since 1997 has been Lior Shambadal.

The orchestra is not to be confused with the earlier Berliner Symphoniker of East Berlin, which was founded in 1950 and discontinued in the 1980s, or the Berliner Sinfonie-Orchester, also in former East-Berlin, which in 2006 was renamed the Konzerthausorchester Berlin.