American Football is an American rock band from Urbana, Illinois, originally active from 1997 until 2000 and reunited in 2014. Guitarist/bassist and singer Mike Kinsella (formerly of Cap'n Jazz and Joan of Arc and currently of Owen), drummer and trumpet player Steve Lamos (formerly of The One Up Downstairs, one-time member of The Firebird Band and Edward Burch & the Staunch Characters, and currently of The Geese and DMS), and guitar player Steve Holmes (also of The Geese) formed the band. American Football reunited in 2014 and played a festival set and announced three headline shows in the fall of that year. They have since remained together.