Teiji ItoBorn 1935. Died 1982
Teiji Ito (伊藤貞司 Itō Teiji, January 22, 1935 – August 16, 1982) was a Japanese composer and performer. He is best known for his scores for the avant-garde films by Maya Deren.
Meshes of the Afternoon
Meshes of the Afternoon
Meshes of the Afternoon
