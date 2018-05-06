Gali AtariBorn 29 December 1953
Gali Atari
1953-12-29
Gali Atari Biography
Avigail "Gali" Atari (Hebrew: גלי עטרי, born December 29, 1953) is an Israeli singer and actress. Atari won the Eurovision Song Contest 1979 which was held in Jerusalem, Israel, with Milk and Honey.
Hallelujah
Milk and Honey
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Milk And Honey & Gali Atari
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
