Derek Paravicini
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4eb4fa3e-faa7-4f0f-938d-415effb94efe
Derek Paravicini Biography (Wikipedia)
Derek Paravicini (born 26 July 1979) is a blind English autistic savant and musical prodigy. He resides in London.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Derek Paravicini Performances & Interviews
Derek Paravicini Tracks
Sort by
Taking a Chance on Love
Vernon Duke
Taking a Chance on Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Taking a Chance on Love
Summer of '42 (Main Theme)
Michel Legrand
Summer of '42 (Main Theme)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9yb.jpglink
Summer of '42 (Main Theme)
A Foggy Day in London Town
George Gershwin
A Foggy Day in London Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
A Foggy Day in London Town
Improvisation
Derek Paravicini
Improvisation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Improvisation
Last played on
Back to artist