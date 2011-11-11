Lo-Key
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4eb44942-21d7-41eb-83f0-cc40f8d9aa66
Lo-Key Biography (Wikipedia)
Lo-Key? is an American hip hop/R&B band that formed in Kansas City, Missouri and Minneapolis, Minnesota. Their single, "I Got A Thang 4 Ya!" (1993), reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B Singles chart, and No. 27 on the Hot 100.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lo-Key Tracks
Sort by
Dreamers
Lo-Key
Dreamers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dreamers
Last played on
Good Ole Fashioned Love
Lo-Key
Good Ole Fashioned Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Ole Fashioned Love
Last played on
I Got a Thing For You
Lo-Key
I Got a Thing For You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Got a Thing For You
Last played on
Lo-Key Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist