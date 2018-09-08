Deepali Kishore (Bhojpuri: दीपाली किशोर) (born 6 January 1989 in Patna, Bihar) is an Indian singer. She was a finalist of Indian Idol 3. She also appeared along with Bollywood actor John Abraham and performed a group song from film Goal. She has sung a song for movie Don Muthuswami. The song is "I Love You", composed by Anu Malik. She has hosted the auditions and the Roobaroos with Meiyang Chang in Indian Idol season 4. She has hosted a music show Bharat Ki Shaan: Singing Star on DD National, with Abhas Joshi. Deepali is acting in the Bhojpuri soap Badki Malkayen on Mahua TV. Her latest Bollywood song is Ji huzori from ki & ka opposite Mithoon..