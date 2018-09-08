Deepali KishoreA.k.a Deepali. Born 6 January 1989
Deepali Kishore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1989-01-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4eb3fc03-8292-434b-9eab-8a6d09a2898a
Deepali Kishore Biography (Wikipedia)
Deepali Kishore (Bhojpuri: दीपाली किशोर) (born 6 January 1989 in Patna, Bihar) is an Indian singer. She was a finalist of Indian Idol 3. She also appeared along with Bollywood actor John Abraham and performed a group song from film Goal. She has sung a song for movie Don Muthuswami. The song is "I Love You", composed by Anu Malik. She has hosted the auditions and the Roobaroos with Meiyang Chang in Indian Idol season 4. She has hosted a music show Bharat Ki Shaan: Singing Star on DD National, with Abhas Joshi. Deepali is acting in the Bhojpuri soap Badki Malkayen on Mahua TV. Her latest Bollywood song is Ji huzori from ki & ka opposite Mithoon..
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Deepali Kishore Tracks
Sort by
Ji Huzoori
Mithoon
Ji Huzoori
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0431k75.jpglink
Ji Huzoori
Last played on
Back to artist