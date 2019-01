Núria Rial (born 1975 in Manresa, Catalonia, Spain) is a Spanish soprano. In recent years, Rial has specialized in the music of the renaissance and baroque eras, such as the works of Handel and Monteverdi. Her repertoire also includes Mozart opera roles, as well as, German, French, Catalan and Castillian art songs.

