NovelistFormed 2005
Novelist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4eb2bf3b-d9bf-4dcf-b739-4df7e320f7d2
Novelist Tracks
Sort by
Start
Novelist
Start
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0278f98.jpglink
Start
Last played on
Lyrics (feat. Novelist)
Skepta
Lyrics (feat. Novelist)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043hp4r.jpglink
Lyrics (feat. Novelist)
Last played on
Day Ones (feat. Novelist & Leikeli47)
Baauer
Day Ones (feat. Novelist & Leikeli47)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6jp.jpglink
Day Ones (feat. Novelist & Leikeli47)
Last played on
Shook
Mumdance
Shook
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl74c.jpglink
Shook
Last played on
Shook (Hot For 2015)
Novelist
Shook (Hot For 2015)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shook (Hot For 2015)
Performer
Last played on
Take Time
Mumdance
Take Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl74c.jpglink
Take Time
Last played on
Novelist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"Nothing we say to each other means anything" - why Wiley hasn't seen Dizzee in 16 years
-
Wiley: "Reading what my dad wrote about me made me cry"
-
Why was JME was so important to Wiley rediscovering Grime?
-
Wiley
-
Skepta and Wiley had a good night at the NME Awards
-
‘This title means a lot to me’ - Wiley on being ‘The Godfather’
-
Wiley Interview
-
10 Moments That Made Wiley: Wiley talks about how he is 'over' Glastonbury
-
Wiley - 1Xtra Live 2016 Highlights
-
‘The people who built the pyramids didn’t brag about it’ – Wiley
Back to artist