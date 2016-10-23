Hugo von HofmannsthalBorn 1 February 1874. Died 15 July 1929
Hugo von Hofmannsthal
1874-02-01
Hugo von Hofmannsthal Biography (Wikipedia)
Hugo Laurenz August Hofmann von Hofmannsthal (1 February 1874 – 15 July 1929) was an Austrian prodigy, a novelist, librettist, poet, dramatist, narrator, and essayist.
Hugo von Hofmannsthal Tracks
Das war sehr gut .../Dann aber, wie ich Sie gespurt hab' (from Arabella)
Richard Strauss
Hugo von Hofmannsthal Links
