Gerald English (born 6 November 1925) is an English tenor. He has performed operatic and concert repertoire, is a recording artist, and has been an academic.

He has given many premiere performances of works by composers such as Igor Stravinsky, Hans Werner Henze, Benjamin Britten, Michael Tippett and Andrew Ford, often under their own direction. He has also sung under the batons of Ernest Ansermet, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Sir John Barbirolli and Sir Thomas Beecham. He has sung opera for the Glyndebourne Festival, The Royal Opera at Covent Garden, La Scala and in Sydney, Adelaide, Manchester, Edinburgh, Florence, Rome, Paris, Buenos Aires, Vienna, Barcelona, and Sadler's Wells. He also performed in concerts in America, as well as in cities like Brussels, Rome, Cologne, Stockholm, Lisbon, Amsterdam or Rio de Janeiro.