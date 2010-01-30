JamalUS rapper/producer Jamal Phillips. Born 26 April 1979
Jamal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1979-04-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4ea6edfb-93b4-4552-82e9-1d8fafc93b9b
Jamal Biography (Wikipedia)
Jamal Phillips (born April 26, 1979), who performs under the mononym Jamal, is an American rapper and music producer. He started his career as one-half of rap duo Illegal, the rap act formed by Dallas Austin in the early 1990s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jamal Tracks
Sort by
Fades 'Em All [Pete Rock Remix]
Jamal
Fades 'Em All [Pete Rock Remix]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jamal Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"It's the only surname I've ever had!" - Damian Marley on the pressure of his family name
-
FULL INTERVIEW : Damian 'Junior Gong' Marley talks World Cup, Nas, Jay-Z and more
-
World Premiere: Damian Marley - Here We Go (Remix) (feat. Ghetts)
-
Where does Damian Marley get all his energy from?
-
"I hope it sets a blueprint for other artists to follow"- Damian Marley on touring Africa
-
“The Exodus album is me in the making” – Damian Marley
-
Damian Marley talks about his new album Stony Hill with David Rodigan
-
Damian Marley on Rebel Salute
-
Damian Marley chats to Rodigan
Back to artist