Smokin’ Joe KubekBorn 30 November 1956. Died 11 October 2015
Smokin’ Joe Kubek
1956-11-30
Smokin’ Joe Kubek Biography (Wikipedia)
Smokin' Joe Kubek (November 30, 1956 – October 11, 2015) was an American Texas blues electric guitarist, songwriter and performer.
Smokin’ Joe Kubek Tracks
Have Blues, Will Travel
Have Blues, Will Travel
Wishful Thinking
Wishful Thinking
My Best Friend
My Best Friend
Smokin’ Joe Kubek Links
