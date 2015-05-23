Tanel PadarBorn 27 October 1980
Tanel Padar
Tanel Padar Biography (Wikipedia)
Tanel Padar (born 27 October 1980) is an Estonian singer and songwriter. He is best known internationally for winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2001. Padar became famous by winning the Kaks takti ette, a biennial televised competition for young Estonian singers, in 1999.
