Gian Franco Reverberi (born 12 December 1934 in Genoa) is an Italian composer and musician. He worked mainly on the soundtracks for Spaghetti Westerns.

He was one of the first Italian rock music artists. He also worked with his brother Gian Piero Reverberi on the song "Last Man Standing" (or "Nel Cimitero di Tucson") from the 1968 soundtrack of Django, Prepare a Coffin (Preparati la bara!) (one of many unofficial sequels to Django), which forms the basis of Gnarls Barkley's hit "Crazy". Both brothers are listed as writers of the song.

Among his other credited film scores are A Black Veil for Lisa (1968), Chimera (1968), ¡Viva América! (1969), Venus in Furs (1969) and La ragazza del prete (1970). He also worked with Enzo Jannacci and Giorgio Gaber.