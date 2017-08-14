FlipperUS punk band. Formed 1979
Flipper
1979
Flipper Biography (Wikipedia)
Flipper is an American rock band formed in San Francisco, California in 1979, continuing in often erratic fashion until the mid-1990s, then reuniting in 2005. The band influenced a number of grunge, punk rock and noise rock bands. Their slowed-down, bass-driven and heavily distorted style of punk is also considered a key forerunner to sludge, and influenced bands such as the Melvins and Nirvana, whose bass player Krist Novoselic played with the band in the 2000s.
Flipper Tracks
Someday (Radio 1 Session, 14 Aug 1993)
Flipper
Someday (Radio 1 Session, 14 Aug 1993)
We're Not Crazy (Radio 1 Session, 14 Aug 1993)
Flipper
We're Not Crazy (Radio 1 Session, 14 Aug 1993)
Telephone (Radio 1 Session, 14 Aug 1993)
Flipper
Telephone (Radio 1 Session, 14 Aug 1993)
Get Away
Flipper
Get Away
Get Away
Last played on
Way Of The World
Flipper
Way Of The World
Way Of The World
Last played on
Living For Depression
Flipper
Living For Depression
Living For Depression
Last played on
The Game's Got A Price
Flipper
The Game's Got A Price
Brainwash
Flipper
Brainwash
Brainwash
Last played on
Sex Bomb
Flipper
Sex Bomb
Sex Bomb
Last played on
Ever
Flipper
Ever
Ever
Last played on
