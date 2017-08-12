Kitty WhiteBorn 7 July 1923. Died 11 August 2009
Kitty White
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1923-07-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e9989ca-fa9c-4a0b-a28b-5fa30a622cf7
Kitty White Biography (Wikipedia)
Kitty Jean Bilbrew, better known as Kitty White (July 7, 1923 – August 11, 2009) was an American jazz singer who was popular in Los Angeles nightclubs.
She recorded mostly on the West Coast with Buddy Collette, Gerald Wiggins, Chico Hamilton, Bud Shank and Red Callender. She sang many demo recordings for her friend, Los Angeles blues composer Jessie Mae Robinson, including "I Went to Your Wedding," a No. 1 hit for Patti Page in 1953.
Kitty White Tracks
So Many Beautiful Men (So Little Time)
Kitty White
Kitty White
So Many Beautiful Men (So Little Time)
So Many Beautiful Men (So Little Time)
I Know You Know
Kitty White
I Know You Know
I Know You Know
When You're In Love
Kitty White
When You're In Love
When You're In Love
Frantic Feeling
Kitty White
Frantic Feeling
Frantic Feeling
Lazy Afternoon
Kitty White
Lazy Afternoon
Lazy Afternoon
