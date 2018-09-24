Allan Schwartzberg (born December 28, 1942) is an American musician and record producer. He has been a member of the rock band Mountain, Peter Gabriel's band, toured with Brecker Brothers' Dreams, B.J. Thomas, Linda Rondstadt, Stan Getz band, and Pat Traver's band. He has experienced success as a prolific session musician, through recordings made from the 1970s through today. He has also played on hits such as Gloria Gaynor "Never Can Say Goodbye", considered the first disco record, James Brown's "Funky President" (his beat has been sampled on 808 different records[citation needed]), Harry Chapin's "Cat's In The Cradle", Tony Orlando & Dawn's Tie A Yellow Ribbon, Peter Gabriel's "Solsbury Hill", the Spinners' "Workin' My Way Back You", the Star Wars theme, and Rod Stewart's Great American Songbook series including the hit "What A Wonderful World". He has played with musicians and singers including John Lennon, Diana Ross, James Brown, Jimi Hendrix, Alice Cooper, Kiss, Frank Sinatra, Roxy Music, Rod Stewart, Robert Palmer, Grace Slick, Roberta Flack, Barry Manilow, Harry Chapin, Barbra Streisand, Deodato Frankie Valli, Tony Orlando, and Roger Daltrey. He was also a frequent musician guest with Paul Shaffer's David Letterman Show band.