Alexis ContantBorn 12 November 1858. Died 28 November 1918
Alexis Contant
1858-11-12
Alexis Contant Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Pierre Alexis Contant (12 November 1858 – 28 November 1918) was a Canadian composer, organist, pianist, and music educator. Trained as a pianist, he became one of the first Canadians to compose large-scale choral and orchestral works, in spite of the difficulty of finding suitable teachers of musical composition. His younger years were spent mostly in teaching, family, and work as a church organist, and many of his compositions were written later in life.
Alexis Contant Tracks
Trio No.1 for violin, cello and piano
Trio No.1 for violin, cello and piano
Trio No.1 for violin, cello and piano
Last played on
L'Aurore - Symphonic Poem (1912)
L'Aurore - Symphonic Poem (1912)
L'Aurore - Symphonic Poem (1912)
Last played on
Les Deux Ames - overture
Les Deux Ames - overture
Les Deux Ames - overture
Last played on
