David DiamondComposer of classical music. Born 9 July 1915. Died 13 June 2005
1915-07-09
David Diamond Biography
David Leo Diamond (July 9, 1915 – June 13, 2005) was an American composer of classical music.
Symphony No.3 - 3rd movement
Symphony No.3 - 3rd movement
Symphony No.3 - 3rd movement
Rounds for string orchestra
Rounds for string orchestra
Rounds for string orchestra
Rounds for string orchestra
Rounds for string orchestra
Rounds for string orchestra
Elegy in Memory of Maurice Ravel
John Adams, Orchestra of St. Luke’s & David Diamond
Elegy in Memory of Maurice Ravel
Elegy in Memory of Maurice Ravel
