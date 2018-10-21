Roy Fox and His Orchestra
Roy Fox and His Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06dzbjx.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e953fe1-0e42-40d2-99f3-c209cab82a40
Tracks
Sort by
A Fine Romance
Roy Fox and His Orchestra
A Fine Romance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbjx.jpglink
A Fine Romance
Last played on
Thanks For The Memories
Roy Fox and His Orchestra
Thanks For The Memories
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbjx.jpglink
Thanks For The Memories
Last played on
It's Got To Be Love
Roy Fox and His Orchestra
It's Got To Be Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbjx.jpglink
It's Got To Be Love
Last played on
The Gory of Love
Roy Fox and His Orchestra
The Gory of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbjx.jpglink
The Gory of Love
Last played on
With Plenty Of Money And You
Roy Fox and His Orchestra
With Plenty Of Money And You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbjx.jpglink
With Plenty Of Money And You
Last played on
Your Heart And Mine
Roy Fox and His Orchestra
Your Heart And Mine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbjx.jpglink
Your Heart And Mine
Last played on
I Heard A Song In A Taxi
Roy Fox and His Orchestra
I Heard A Song In A Taxi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbjx.jpglink
I Heard A Song In A Taxi
Last played on
Build A Little Home
Roy Fox and His Orchestra
Build A Little Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbjx.jpglink
Build A Little Home
Last played on
Can I forget you?
Roy Fox and His Orchestra
Can I forget you?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbjx.jpglink
Can I forget you?
Last played on
Everything Stops For Tea
Roy Fox and His Orchestra
Everything Stops For Tea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbjx.jpglink
Everything Stops For Tea
Last played on
For sentimental reasons
Roy Fox and His Orchestra
For sentimental reasons
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbjx.jpglink
For sentimental reasons
Last played on
One Morning in May
Roy Fox and His Orchestra
One Morning in May
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbjx.jpglink
One Morning in May
Last played on
A Pretty Girl Is Like A Melody
Roy Fox and His Orchestra
A Pretty Girl Is Like A Melody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbjx.jpglink
A Pretty Girl Is Like A Melody
Last played on
Whispering
Roy Fox and His Orchestra
Whispering
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbjx.jpglink
Whispering
Last played on
I've got beginners luck
Roy Fox and His Orchestra
I've got beginners luck
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbjx.jpglink
I've got beginners luck
Last played on
Beginners Luck (with Mary Lee vocal)
Roy Fox and His Orchestra
Beginners Luck (with Mary Lee vocal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbjx.jpglink
Beginners Luck (with Mary Lee vocal)
Last played on
The Gory of Love (with Denny Dennis vocal)
Roy Fox and His Orchestra
The Gory of Love (with Denny Dennis vocal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbjx.jpglink
Can I forget you? (with Barry Gray vocal)
Roy Fox and His Orchestra
Can I forget you? (with Barry Gray vocal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbjx.jpglink
Night is young and you're so beautiful (with Barry Gray vocal)
Roy Fox and His Orchestra
Night is young and you're so beautiful (with Barry Gray vocal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbjx.jpglink
The Japanese Sandman
Roy Fox and His Orchestra
The Japanese Sandman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbjx.jpglink
The Japanese Sandman
Last played on
"I'll String Along With You"
Roy Fox and His Orchestra
"I'll String Along With You"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbjx.jpglink
"I'll String Along With You"
Last played on
Over My Shoulder (from Evergreen)
Roy Fox and His Orchestra
Over My Shoulder (from Evergreen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbjx.jpglink
Over My Shoulder (from Evergreen)
Last played on
Keep Young and Beautiful
Roy Fox and His Orchestra
Keep Young and Beautiful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzbjx.jpglink
Keep Young and Beautiful
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist