Maggi PayneBorn 23 December 1945
Maggi Payne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1945-12-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e922726-4c43-4386-9d2a-ba661a6bcfe2
Maggi Payne Biography (Wikipedia)
Maggi Payne (born 1945, Temple, Texas, United States) is an American composer, flutist, video artist, recording engineer/editor, and historical remastering engineer who creates electroacoustic, instrumental, vocal works, and works involving visuals (video, dance, film, slides).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maggi Payne Tracks
Sort by
White Night
Maggi Payne
White Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Night
Last played on
Gamelan
Maggi Payne
Gamelan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gamelan
Last played on
Lifting Off (feat. Maggi Payne)
Joanna Brouk
Lifting Off (feat. Maggi Payne)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lifting Off (feat. Maggi Payne)
Last played on
Maggi Payne Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist