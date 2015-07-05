Buried in VeronaAustralian Melodic Death Metal. Formed 2007. Disbanded 5 November 2016
Buried in Verona
2007
Buried in Verona Biography (Wikipedia)
Buried In Verona was an Australian metalcore band from Sydney, New South Wales, formed in 2007. They have released five full-length albums, the most recent being Vultures Above, Lions Below, released in August 2015. In August 2016, UNFD, their signed record company, announced that the band was breaking up on their Facebook page.
Buried in Verona Tracks
Can't Be Unsaid
Illuminate
