Michael ArmstrongSinger/Songwriter. Born 22 November 1973
Michael Armstrong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03c185h.jpg
1973-11-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e9163f3-bb7c-4387-ab7e-63c8b13f853a
Michael Armstrong Performances & Interviews
Michael Armstrong Tracks
A Love thats True (BBC Radio London Live Session 02/01/2019)
Michael Armstrong
A Love thats True (BBC Radio London Live Session 02/01/2019)
Performer
Looking For The World
Michael Armstrong
Looking For The World
Too Many Cars
Michael Armstrong
Too Many Cars
Gold Dust
Michael Armstrong
Gold Dust
A Love That's True (Radio Oxford Session, 21 Nov 2018)
Michael Armstrong
A Love That's True (Radio Oxford Session, 21 Nov 2018)
Little Girl (Bells for Christmas)
Michael Armstrong
Little Girl (Bells for Christmas)
The Radio Years
Michael Armstrong
The Radio Years
So Long She (Radio London Session, 8 Aug 2016)
Michael Armstrong
So Long She (Radio London Session, 8 Aug 2016)
Allentown (Radio London Session, 8 Aug 2016)
Michael Armstrong
Allentown (Radio London Session, 8 Aug 2016)
Innocence Of Men (feat. Albert Lee)
Michael Armstrong
Innocence Of Men (feat. Albert Lee)
Johannesburg
Michael Armstrong
Johannesburg
The Cola Paranoia
Michael Armstrong
The Cola Paranoia
The Contented Man (These Halcyon Days)
Michael Armstrong
The Contented Man (These Halcyon Days)
Allentown (Radio 2 Session, 17 May 2015)
Michael Armstrong
Allentown (Radio 2 Session, 17 May 2015)
The Radio Years (Radio 2 Session, 17 May 2015)
Michael Armstrong
The Radio Years (Radio 2 Session, 17 May 2015)
Back To Work (Radio London Session, 15 Feb 2015)
Michael Armstrong
Back To Work (Radio London Session, 15 Feb 2015)
