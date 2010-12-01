Cub was an indie pop band from Vancouver, British Columbia that formed in 1992 and disbanded in 1997. They played a melodic, jangly form of pop punk that was dubbed "cuddlecore" by some music critics. Their song "New York City" was covered by They Might Be Giants on their album Factory Showroom, and their song "Little Star" was covered by Washington's Sicko on their album, Laugh While You Can Monkey Boy.