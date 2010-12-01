cub90s Vancouver indie rock band. Formed 1992. Disbanded 10 June 1997
cub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e8ef969-bc70-4382-a098-e4f2ade95e33
cub Biography (Wikipedia)
Cub was an indie pop band from Vancouver, British Columbia that formed in 1992 and disbanded in 1997. They played a melodic, jangly form of pop punk that was dubbed "cuddlecore" by some music critics. Their song "New York City" was covered by They Might Be Giants on their album Factory Showroom, and their song "Little Star" was covered by Washington's Sicko on their album, Laugh While You Can Monkey Boy.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
cub Tracks
Sort by
Vortex
cub
Vortex
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vortex
Last played on
cub Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist