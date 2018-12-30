Toru TakemitsuBorn 8 October 1930. Died 20 February 1996
Toru Takemitsu Biography (Wikipedia)
Tōru Takemitsu (武満 徹 Takemitsu Tōru, October 8, 1930 – February 20, 1996) was a Japanese composer and writer on aesthetics and music theory. Largely self-taught, Takemitsu possessed consummate skill in the subtle manipulation of instrumental and orchestral timbre. He is famed for combining elements of oriental and occidental philosophy to create a sound uniquely his own, and for fusing opposites together such as sound with silence and tradition with innovation.
He composed several hundred independent works of music, scored more than ninety films and published twenty books. He was also a founding member of the Jikken Kobo (experimental workshop) in Japan, a group of avant-garde artists who distanced themselves from academia and whose collaborative work is often regarded among the most influential of the 20th century.
His 1957 Requiem for string orchestra attracted international attention, led to several commissions from across the world and established his reputation as one of the leading 20th-century Japanese composers. He was the recipient of numerous awards and honours and the Toru Takemitsu Composition Award is named after him.
Toru Takemitsu Tracks
3 Film Scores: No. 3. Face of Another: Waltz
Waltz (Face of Another)
Rain Spell
For Lenny's Birthday (A Bernstein birthday bouquet)
Sakura (Cherry Blossoms) from Uta - songs for chorus
Kaze no uma: Vocalise No. 1
Rain Tree Sketch II
Toward the Sea: II. Moby Dick
Sakura
Music Of Training And Rest (From the film José Torres)
Rain Tree Sketch II - In memoriam Olivier Messiaen
Distance de fée for Violin and Piano
La Pause Ininterrompue: No. 3. A song of love
To the edge of dream
Yesterday (arr. Takemitsu)
How still the wind
The Man Without A Map
Yesterday
Fantasma-cantos for clarinet and orchestra
A Way a Lone II (for string orchestra)
A Song of Early Spring
Paths
Waltz - from Face of Another
Music of Training and Rest - from Jose Torres
Toward the Sea III The Night (feat. Aureole Trio)
I Hear the Water Dreaming
In the Woods
Air
Fantasma-Cantos
Funeral Music (Black Rain)
Sakura (Cherry Blossoms)
A String Around Autumn
Rikyu
Toward the Sea
Rain Tree Sketch
Summertime
Vers, l'arc-en-ciel, Palma
A Flock Descends into the Pentagonal Garden
Quatrain
Dodes'Kaden
Amours Perdues
November Steps
Harakiri
Woman in the Dunes
Ring
